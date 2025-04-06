First `authentic’ Indian restaurant opens in Berbice

Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha joined India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang and other regional officials for the official opening of the Aarna Restaurant in Canje, Berbice.

Aarna was described in a Ministry of Agriculture press release as the first “authentic” Indian restaurant to open in the region, offering vegetarian cuisine.

Mustapha said that the new establishment was a testimony to the confidence placed in the country’s economy.

The restaurant currently employs approximately 20 persons and offers dine-in, take-out, and delivery services to areas in East Berbice and along the Corentyne Coast.