Gov’t engaged in negotiations over US 38% tariff – GMSA President

President of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA), Ramsay Ali on Friday told his members that senior government officials are currently engaged in negotiations with the US on Wednesday’s imposition by President Donald Trump of a 38% tariff on imports from this country.

“I would like to say, on the issue of tariffs, to members of the association whose companies are at risk or could suffer significant losses in revenue and profits — the Government of Guyana is actively involved. I’ve been in touch with some very senior people within the government, and there are intense negotiations presently underway with the U.S. authorities, along with our own government, the President, and other leaders. The government has asked us not to issue any public statements until a resolution is reached, which they are hoping to achieve,” Ali stated.

He also made it clear that such a steep tariff imposition will not be accepted.