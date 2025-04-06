Gov’t not handling US tariff issue competently – PNCR

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic government must put systems in place to mitigate the impact of the 38 per cent tariff recently imposed on Guyana by the Trump administration in the US, a People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) release stated yesterday, while expressing concern that little or no effort in this direction seems to have been made.

The release posited that government must come up with a holistic response plan to address the 38 per cent tariff based on expert advice and stakeholder consultations. However, so far what the tariff imposition has exposed is the “unpreparedness and negligence” of the government.

Reference was made to Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s last press conference where he stated that the government anticipated the imposition of the tariff, with the PNCR contending there is no evidence that it engaged in any diplomacy with the US government, in any scenario planning, and in any risk assessment and management.

“We are not surprised therefore that the PPP government did not raise this matter during the recent visit of the US Secretary of State, as it was more enthusiastic about receiving the dossier of evidence on the Mohameds…We are not surprised that the government has held no meeting with local producers and exporters. Guyanese must see these failures for what they are: PPP gross incompetence and dereliction of duty”, Congress Place said.