Guyana needs to bolster systems to fight drugs trade, money laundering

-US State Department report

-cites lack of transparency in public procurement processes

-… deeply entrenched illicit drug trade contributes significantly to increased crime and corruption’

The United States Department of State’s International Narcotics Control Strategy Report (INCSR) 2025 says Guyana needs to do more to combat the entrenched drug trade and money laundering and it also flagged a lack of transparency in public procurement processes.

Released in March, the report said that Guyana, while not officially condoning or facilitating the narcotics still has a lot to do given its weak systems and underpaid public officials who are easily lured by the financial appeal of the drug trade.

The report also noted that Guyana has a growing domestic drug consumption problem.