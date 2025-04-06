Judge stops seizure of Azruddin Mohamed vehicles

-crowd in tense standoff with GRA officers

A High Court judge yesterday granted a temporary order against the GRA’s seizure of a fleet of luxury vehicles from businessman Azruddin Mohamed, hours after a tense standoff between a crowd that had gathered at his Houston location and revenue officers.

Two separate attempts were made by Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) officers to take the vehicles following a long-running public battle with Mohamed and his father, Shell Mohamed but a raucous crowd of men, women and children launched a torrent of abuse aimed at preventing the seizure.

Both Mohameds defied the efforts of the GRA officers to seize the vehicles saying the matter was in court and urging that their legal counsel be contacted. Two separate virtual hearings were then convened before Justice Gino Persaud and according to one of two GRA statements issued yesterday on the matter the judge has fixed Thursday April 10th for the GRA to file responses to Azruddin Mohamed’s application for a judicial review and full application.

In its first statement yesterday, GRA decried the intimidation by what it said was an “angry mob” at Mohamed’s residence.

“After giving the Mohameds notice, on three separate occasions, and the opportunity to engage the GRA over the past month to make arrangements to either pay the outstanding taxes, or produce the said vehicles to the GRA, its Law Enforcement officers earlier this morning tried to engage Mr Azruddin Mohamed at his home in Houston and where the vehicles are purportedly located to comply with its several requests. Mr. Mohamed refused the officers requests and instead they were resisted from entering the premises by an angry mob inclusive of women and children and live Reporters which forced the officers to postpone the exercise and seek police assistance and protection.

“When GRA officers, who were wearing body cams, arrived at the scene, they indicated the purpose of the visit to Mr. Azruddin Mohamed, and he questioned `What vehicles?’ and indicated that GRA should contact his lawyers. He then proceeded to call out a large crowd from his yard and the vicinity, which started to get violent and angry, threatening the officials in the execution of their duties. The officers were forced to retreat in fear for their lives”, the statement said.

It listed the vehicles to be seized are as follows:

one 2020 Ferrari PAD 5000 in the name of Hana Mohamed, with additional taxes of $479,743, 489 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2023 Land Rover Range Rover PAC 9000 in the name of Leslie Khan, with additional taxes of $61,485,982 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2023 Rolls Royce PAE 5000 in the name of Bibi Mohamed, with additional taxes of $320,064,246 for breach of the re-migrant requirements,

one 2020 Lamborghini Roadster PZZ 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $371,775,168 for false declaration of value.

one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 4000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value.

one 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser PAB 3000 titled to Azruddin Mohamed, with additional taxes of $24,641,272 for false declaration of value.

It vowed to press on with the seizure but the Mohameds then moved to court and there were two separate hearings. The GRA then released a second statement vowing to fight the case.

It said that 1.39 pm yesterday, Justice Persaud granted an Order temporarily restraining the Guyana Revenue Authority and their servants and/or agents from detaining and seizing the following vehicles:

1. Toyota Landcruiser PAB 3000

2. Toyota Landcruiser PAB 4000

3. Lamborghini Aventador PZZ 4000

4. Ferrari 488 PAD 5000.

At a further hearing at 3:30 pm the Judge further extended the Order until Thursday April 10th, 2025, within which time the GRA must file responses to Mohamed’s Application for a Judicial review, and a full Injunction.

“Accordingly, the Revenue Authority will continue to act in accordance with the Order of the Honourable Court and the laws administered. Officers of the Authority were instructed to discontinue its operations aimed at the possession of the said vehicles for the taxes owed and breaches to the remigrant agreement(s) pending the decision of the learned Judge”, the GRA said.

The revenue body said that seizure and possession of vehicles for taxes and breaches to remigrant and duty-free agreements are nothing new.

“Matter of fact, hundreds (100’s) of such cases are carried out yearly when there are breaches by re-migrants, public servants, breaches to Investment Agreements and even when Tax Exempt Agencies and Diplomats do not abide by the agreements by which such vehicles are entered free of or subject to reduced duty. This particular activity results in hundreds of millions of dollars in tax collections on an annual basis”, the GRA said.

The GRA added that it administers the laws in a fair and consistent manner, regardless of who the taxpayer may be. In the cases in question, it said that by letters and email on three occasions over one month it invited the Mohameds to make arrangements to satisfy their debts to the Authority. The Authority further signalled to them of the alternative actions for such breaches, should the taxes due not be settled or satisfactory arrangements be made to do so. They failed to initiate any discourse hence the action carried out by the Authority.

The Authority said it has “irrefutable evidence of the breaches for the action taken, and the understated value(s) of the other vehicles, and will vigorously defend the said cases presently before the Court”.

Following the court’s intervention, Azruddin Mohamed issued a statement commending those who helped him.

“Today, I witnessed the strength of a community. A community that showed up not out of obligation, but out of care, principle, and shared belief in doing what is right. To every single person who came out—your presence was powerful. You gave your time, your support, and your solidarity, and I am deeply, truly grateful.

“To those who messaged, called, posted, and offered words of encouragement online—your voices were felt. People reached out from the length and breadth of Guyana—from Lethem, Linden, Essequibo, Berbice—saying they are prepared and ready to travel to Georgetown to stand in solidarity with us. You reminded me that support doesn’t only come in person—it comes in spirit and with words. I thank you!

“Today wasn’t just about a vehicle—it was about something far greater. It was about standing up for what is right, even when it’s uncomfortable. It was a push back against what’s unfair, and refusing to stay silent in the face of all the intimidation tactics. It was about the strength of people who care deeply and acted decisively—people who are willing to be seen, speak up and to stand firm for what they believe in”, he said.

He added cryptically: “ Today was a small victory for the people. But it will contribute to a bigger victory in the not so distant future. Together we can achieve great things together”.

Identified

Protesters, some of whom identified themselves as residents from the East Coast and the Albouystown area said they were there to support Azruddin Mohamed and denounced the GRA’s actions as politically driven.

“This is harassment,” one protester said. “They are going after Mohamed because they know he’s becoming popular and they fear he might get involved in politics.”

Some supporters also alleged that drones had been deployed by authorities to monitor the gathering. “They sent their drones over here, trying to intimidate people,” one said.

The Mohameds had also issued a strongly worded statement yesterday, describing the GRA’s actions as “an illegal and politically motivated invasion” orchestrated with the knowledge of the government. The family said it had submitted legitimate receipts of payment and argued that the matter is actively before the court, which they contended bars the GRA from acting at this time.

“This act of aggression… is a flagrant abuse of state power,” the statement read. “We have provided full and legitimate receipts… and as such, there is no legal basis for this unjustified seizure.”

Moreover, the family further alleged that the operation was deliberately timed to coincide with Azruddin Mohamed’s growing public profile amid speculation about his potential political aspirations. They also said that their firearm licences had recently been revoked and that their privacy had been violated by drone surveillance.

In recent months, as he contemplates participation in the upcoming general elections, Azruddin Mohamed and his team have been confronted by supporters of the governing PPP/C in several parts of the country.