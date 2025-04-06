Lands and Survey examining boundary dispute between Jawalla, miners

-villagers in heated standoff with prospectors over access to land, point to pollution

Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC), Enrique Monize says that the agency is reviewing the dispute raised by the residents of Jawalla who say that miners are encroaching on their land and destroying the environment.

During a recent visit to Jawalla in Region Seven, the Sunday Stabroek witnessed a tense standoff between villagers and miners over access to the area.

Through his office, Monize told the Sunday Stabroek, “Please note the matter is being reviewed. The plan is being examined.” Another official in the agency who preferred to remain anonymous says the Commission has “reservations” regarding the survey completed by the sworn surveyor provided by the Village.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat told the Sunday Stabroek, “GLSC is dealing with the matter. It’s a boundary issue.” Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Deputy Commissioner Jimmy Reece also told the Sunday Stabroek, “To be certain, GGMC would not issue any tenure after the lease is issued to a village.” He further stated that the GGMC relies on the GLSC as the sole authority for all official maps and plans in Guyana, emphasizing that these maps, bearing the relevant signatures for leases and titles, are the universally recognized documents for all government agencies. Efforts made to contact Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai for a comment on the matter have been futile.