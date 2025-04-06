Police say 880 rounds of ammo found in Buxton house

Police ranks yesterday found 880 rounds of .22 ammunition at a house on Buxton Library Road, East Coast Demerara.

A release from the police said that the ranks were at the time responding to a report of alleged threats related to domestic violence, during which they proceeded to the home of the suspect, a 26-year-old security officer and met the suspect’s 22-year-old wife, who is also a security officer.

On arrival at the suspect’s home on Buxton Library Road, checks were conducted but he was not at home and could not be contacted. Based on certain information, a search was conducted which revealed two small bottles containing what appeared to be .22 rounds of ammunition.

The ranks took possession of the ammunition, which was transported to the Vigilance Police Station. The bottles were processed for latent prints in the presence of the suspect’s wife. Thereafter, the ammunition was counted, amounting to 880 rounds.

The release said that the ammunition was photographed and lodged. Statements were obtained from the suspect’s wife. Checks were made in the area for the suspect, but he wasn’t located. Investigations are in progress.