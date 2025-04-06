Woman crushed to death by truck at Lusignan

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred on Friday on the Lusignan public road, East Coast Demerara, involving motor lorry #GAC 7708, driven by a 46-year-old man from Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo; and pedestrian Mohandai Persaud (now deceased), a 54-year-old unemployed woman from Lusignan Pasture, East Coast Demerara.

The police said that inquiries disclosed that at the time of the accident, the lorry was stationary at the traffic light facing east in the centre lane of the northern carriageway of Lusignan public road, behind a motor car (registration number unknown). As the traffic light signal changed from red to green and the traffic began to move off, the police said that the now-deceased woman attempted to cross the road from north to south and walked into the path of the lorry, which collided with her.