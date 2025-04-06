Dear Editor,

The persistent lament over Guyana’s skilled labour shortage is perplexing, especially considering the government’s recent initiative to forgive approximately $11 billion in student loans for about 13,000 University of Guyana (UG) graduates. This substantial investment aimed to alleviate financial burdens and presumably empower these individuals to contribute effectively to our nation’s development. Yet, we continue to face significant deficits in critical sectors.

A recent study projects that over the next five years, the agriculture, construction, health, transportation, logistics, and oil and gas sectors will require an additional 53,000 workers. This demand starkly contrasts with the output of our educational institutions. For instance, only 17,000 individuals are expected to undergo Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) during this period, with another 7,500 graduating from UG and 4,000 from other tertiary institutions.

Moreover, the construction sector faces an informal employment rate of approximately 77.7%, leading to job instability and limited access to training. Additionally, the employment-to-population ratio for women is 43.2% compared to 56.3% for men, with women’s unemployment rate at 19.1% versus 13.3% for men, highlighting significant gender disparities in the workforce.

Given these figures, it is imperative to question the effectiveness of our educational investments. Are UG graduates equipped with skills that align with current market demands? Is there a disconnect between academic programmes and industry requirements? Furthermore, how many of these graduates have secured employment in their fields of study, and what strategies are in place to ensure their integration into sectors experiencing shortages?

To address these challenges, a comprehensive audit of educational outcomes and labour market integration is essential. This assessment should inform policies that not only enhance the relevance of academic programmes but also facilitate smoother transitions from education to employment. Only through such targeted efforts can we hope to bridge the gap between our skilled labour force and the pressing needs of our developing economy.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard