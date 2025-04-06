Dear Editor,

As someone with an abiding interest in developments in the world bauxite/aluminum industry over the past 60 years and particularly in the Guyana industry with which I was directly involved full time for 32 years and marginally for another 12 years, I cannot express my deep sense of relief when. around 4.00 am today I accessed your website on Friday to be greeted with the bold headline “Oil, bauxite, gold exempt from us tariff” . I must admit that I read the complete article three times to satisfy myself that I had not just woken up from a dream since I always thought from the beginning that no one could even think of imposing such a draconian measure on a struggling developing nation (even though now classified in some quarters as developed).

My initial excitement, however evaporated into gloom when it dawned upon me that, in the case of bauxite , the exemption probably applied specifically to bauxite ore and not to the high value downstream bauxite products such as CGB produced by simple beneficiation and RASC , AAC, and probably Alumina via substantial processing, measures that would relegate Guyana’s bauxite industry to that of a supplier of high grade bauxite, most likely, in the current market milieu where most of the Western alumina refineries are no longer in operation. as a sweetener for Chinese domestic and imported low grade bauxites.

Yours faithfully,

Sylvester Carmichael