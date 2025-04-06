​Guyana at a crossroad: oil or land settlement

Dear Editor,

Guyana is at a crossroad. Configuring the economy that suits the oil and gas industry or to change the status quo, through Jagan’s empowerment, in creating a new Global Human Order; namely, end ‘Poverty, Unemployment, and Crime’.

Accommodating the oil and gas economy is happening through changes in Guyana’s population swap; imported labour to match the world’s highest economic growth rate, upwards of 30 percent and Guyana’s very high per-caput income of Guyana’s Gross National Income, GNI in 2023, $20,360 (36.46%) over 2022, $16,190 (9.02%).

Data for the income distribution in terms of population upper and lower classes are not available to the public.

The crossroad:

(1) import a new labour force to serve consequences of the high growth oil economy, the resulting needs of technical and top-tier management class in gated communities and the hotel plus the tourism industry, by providing housing, health and transportation services for the employment of the labouring class. Or,

(2) continue Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s development thrust by empowering the current and ex-sugar plantations labour force and their descendants ‘who tilled the soil’ through land settlement schemes rather than through ‘house-lots’.

Jagan’s approach was enshrined in his call for a development change in the status quo, a tabooed variable in economics; something that we are witnessing in efforts to reverse the de-industrialization of America (see my book, US Export Incentives And Investment Behavior, Westview Press, 1971).

Specifically, Jagan’s approach to changing the status quo relied on land ownership empowerment. He started with Land Settlement Schemes, such as Black Bush Polder (rice, cabbages etc.), Canals Polder, (citrus, coffee, cocoa, and ground provisions, in the food sector), and a large scale Agriculture project, Tapakuma Irrigation Project. The Tapakuma Project provided economic growth for farmers: Approximately 5,000 farmers, predominantly smallholders with 2 to 20 acres each, who experienced increased incomes due to improved agricultural conditions.

Jagan was ahead of his time. At Black Bush Polder, he allocated two acres for a homestead and 10 acres for the cultivation of rice. The Canadian optimum for small scale farming was 15 acres.

Jagan’s change in the status quo through land ownership in Land Development Schemes was combined with a second phase in strengthening development through higher education, no different from the ‘Asian Miracle’. He opened Guyana’s first University of Guyana, on the East Bank of the Demerara River, Turkeyen. Lancelot Hogben was the first Chancellor of that University, which some had disparaged as ‘Jagan’s night school’.

Long lasting development through empowerment in favour of the peasantry could be achieved through land development schemes and true higher University Education. ‘LA pobreza no es dishonra’; in poverty there is no disgrace! Viva, Guyana. Long live Guyana!

Sincerely,

Ganga Persad Ramdas