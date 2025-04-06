Retired Justice Ramson will outlast them all

Dear Editor,

I may be thousands of miles away, but I have remote access to a CCTV camera in East Street Georgetown so can witness the Friday ritual of ‘Let’s get the COI (Commissioner of Information)’. It is interesting but sad. This week just fourteen, half the previous week, turned up on the stage.

Some usual suspects such as the Editor of this organ, Vanda and GHK plus the polymath Christopher Ram who seemed to be running a lunchtime buffet for the gathering. But there was a new face. The veteran PNC post-holder ’Hammie’ Green.

I do wonder if they are wasting their time. Retired Justice Ransom has the skin of a rhino and will outlast them all. Why not just bung in some FOI requests asking him to fill in a daily time sheet for a month? Much more likely to yield results. Use the system as designed not the street. I shall watch my CCTV feed with interest next Friday.

Sincerely,

John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair

Editor ‘FOI: Ten Years on’

(Abramis Academic 2015)