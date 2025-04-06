Barbados Pride hold nerve to edge Windward Islands Volcanoes by two wickets

(SportsMax) In a finish befitting the tense nature of the West Indies Championship, Barbados Pride held their nerve to secure a nail-biting two-wicket victory over the Windward Islands Volcanoes and cap off a riveting sixth-round encounter that swung back and forth until the final session at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground yesterday.

Chasing a daunting 305 for victory, Pride resumed the final day on 144 for three and looked poised for a comfortable win thanks to a composed knock from Shayne Moseley, who anchored the innings with a sublime 109 off 215 balls — his sixth First-Class century — decorated with 12 fours and a six.

But as has been the case all season in this tightly contested Championship, drama was never far away.

Moseley’s partnership with the explosive Kyle Mayers—who converted his overnight 34 into a blistering 70 off just 63 deliveries, including 12 boundaries—looked to be taking the match away from the Volcanoes as their fourth-wicket stand surged to 117 runs. Mayers’ counterattack applied pressure early on, but his departure, trapped lbw by Kenneth Dember, cracked open the door for a late Volcanoes resurgence.

That door swung wider when Leniko Boucher departed for a four-ball duck and then again when Dember struck twice more—removing the centurion Moseley, caught behind, and Jomel Warrican, lbw. Ryan John chipped in by dismissing Dominic Drakes for four, and at 280 for eight at lunch, the Volcanoes smelled blood, with only 25 runs needed but the tail exposed.

Enter Matthew Forde, whose composure belied the pressure of the moment. Having earlier helped Moseley steady the innings with a crucial 51-run stand, Forde turned finisher in the final session, displaying both maturity and aggression in an unbeaten 66 from 67 balls, striking six fours and two sixes to guide the Pride over the line.

For the Volcanoes, Kenneth Dember toiled valiantly to keep his side in the fight, finishing with 4-95, while Ryan John supported with 2-58.

The result keeps Barbados Pride in third place on the standings with 100 points, as they maintained their outside hopes of a late-season surge for the title.

The Windward Islands Volcanoes, meanwhile, remain in sixth place on 51.6 points, still seeking consistency as the Championship nears its climax.