Buxton Stars, Pele advance in East Coast President’s Cup football

Buxton Stars and Pele recorded hard-fought wins to advance to the next round when the East Coast President’s Cup Football Championship continued on Friday evening at the Plaisance ground.

Buxton Stars overcame a one-goal deficit to defeat Victoria Kings 2-1. Jermaine Hunter broke the deadlock for Victoria Kings in the 10th minute, unleashing a powerful strike from the top of the penalty box which sailed into the back of the net.

However, Buxton Stars responded immediately to restore parity to proceedings in the form of Joel Marks, who directed his header from inside the penalty area past the goalkeeper in the 11th minute.