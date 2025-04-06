Chase Academy, Waramuri, Charlestown, Dolphin advance to quarterfinals

Milo/Massy Secondary School Football
Defending champion Chase Academy, Region #1 powerhouse Waramuri, Charlestown, and Dolphin Secondary secured berths to the quarterfinal round following wins in the round of 16 section yesterday in the Milo/Massy Secondary School Football Championship.
Staged at the Ministry of Education Ground, Carifesta Avenue, Chase Academy made light work of Bartica, triumphing by a 7-0 score. Isaiah Ifill recorded a helmet trick in the 33rd, 43rd, 50th, and 58th minutes, while Neeiaz Baksh, Tyrell Walcott, and Kemron Pellew scored in the 17th, 22nd, and 31st minutes, respectively.