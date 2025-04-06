CWI withdraws penalty on John Campbell following tribunal review

(CWI) ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that, following a recent meeting of the Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Tribunal on Friday, 04 April 2025, the four-match suspension previously imposed on Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell has been officially withdrawn.

The Tribunal was convened to hear the case involving Barbados Pride captain Raymon Reifer, in respect of a charge relating to his conduct at the CG United Super50 Final on 23 November 2024.

During the proceedings, the Tribunal took the view that the procedure of bringing the charge was flawed and the matter therefore could not be heard.

While the matter involving Campbell was not before the Tribunal, the issues raised during Reifer’s hearing informed CWI’s decision to withdraw the charges against Campbell. It is important to note, the view is not pertaining to the merit of the charge but rather the process of the charge being laid.

Notably, the Tribunal did not issue any ruling on the matter of prize money or match fees arising from the final. As such, CWI confirms that its previous decision to withhold all disbursements to both teams due to the final match not taking place, remain in place.

In light of the Tribunal’s findings, CWI respects the independent panel’s position and has accordingly rescinded the four-match suspension initially handed down to Mr. Campbell. However, it is important to note that his admission of responsibility and formal apology remain on record.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, stated:

“We acknowledge the Tribunal’s observations and respect their role in ensuring procedural fairness. While Mr. Campbell’s expression of remorse and admission has been accepted, we recognize the concerns raised during Reifer’s hearing regarding the overall process and have decided to withdraw the suspension.”

Bascombe further expressed:

“That said, this does not absolve individuals of responsibility where there have been serious breaches. No ruling has been made to declare a winner or overturn any match outcome—this is purely a matter of addressing procedural fairness. Neither has anyone been found guilty or innocent of charges. Our commitment to discipline, professionalism, and the integrity of the game remains unwavering.”

As a result of the Tribunal’s findings and in the interest of consistency, CWI will not pursue further disciplinary action against Raymon Reifer at this stage regarding his individual conduct in the final.

The independent panel was chaired by Mr. Justice Patrick Thompson Jr and included members Mr. Justice Dale Staple, Mme. Justice Jacqueline Cornelius-Thorne, Mr. T. Michael Findlay and Mr. Sylvester Joseph.