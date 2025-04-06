DCC crushes GCC to clinch GCA/Pepsi 1st Division Title in dominant display 

Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) produced a clinical all-round performance to claim a commanding 100-run victory over Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) in the final of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA)/Pepsi 1st Division 50-overs competition at Bourda yesterday.

Defending what appeared to be a modest total of 227 on a dry pitch with uneven bounce, DCC’s spinners turned the screws on a faltering GCC batting lineup, bowling them out for just 127 in 29.1 overs.

Despite some controversial umpiring calls, GCC’s batsmen failed to show resilience, with only lower-order batsman Thaddeus Lovell offering notable resistance.

Lovell’s valiant 47, studded with five boundaries and three sixes, came too late to rescue his side. Opener Navindra Persaud (26 off 53) was the only other GCC batter to cross 20, as DCC’s spin trio systematically dismantled the innings.