Den Amstel stuns GDF 2-1 to maintain form

Den Amstel FC secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) FC in the opening match of a double-header last night at the National Training Centre in Providence, as the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League Season VII continued.
Deon Alfred opened the scoring for Den Amstel from the penalty spot in the 16th minute, giving his side an early advantage. However, GDF responded in the 33rd minute through a composed finish from Chris Macey, leveling the score heading into halftime.