Georgetown, East Coast storm to easy victories

DCB U-19 Inter-Association Championship
Georgetown and East Coast recorded comfortable wins when the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) U-19 Inter-Association 50-Over Championship commenced yesterday.
At the Transport Sports Club ground, Georgetown thrashed East Bank by 191 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Georgetown amassed 328/9 in their allocation.
Riyad Latif top scored with 94 runs, which featured five boundaries and as many maximums. He was supported by sibling Ryan, who tallied 71 runs, which contained five boundaries and two maximums.