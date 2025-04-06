Harpy Eagles edge closer to title

CWI Regional 4-Day Championship

-as final day ends in draw against Hurricanes

Guyana Harpy Eagles inched closer to claiming the 2025 West Indies Championship title after their penultimate round clash against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes ended in a tame draw yesterday.

Despite a dominant second innings batting display led by skipper Tevin Imlach and all-rounder Kevin Sinclair, the match at Warner Park concluded without a result, setting up a potentially title-clinching final round for Guyana against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force next week.

Resuming the fourth and final day on 103 not out, Imlach pushed on to a composed 123, while Sinclair compiled a gritty 62 as the pair powered Guyana to a massive 490 for 9 declared. The declaration left the Hurricanes a target of 348 runs for victory.