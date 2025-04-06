Rain plays major factor on final day as CCC, Academy ends in a draw

(SportsMax) Rain played a major factor on the fourth and final day of the sixth-round West Indies Championship fixture between the Combined Campuses and Colleges and the West Indies Academy at the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Ground as the teams had to settle for a draw.

CCC started the day 279-4 in 68 overs with a second innings lead of 201 runs and were able to get up to 395-8 in 108 overs before declaring, leaving the Academy needing 318 to win.

Romario Greaves finished 38* while Akeem Jordan hit 35 to help the CCC get to their total.

Kelvin Pitman added another wicket on Saturday to finish with 3-70 from 20 overs.

The Academy then reached 6-1 in 3.2 overs before rain brought a premature end to proceedings.

Summarized scores:

CCC 238 all out in 79 overs (Shaqkere Parris 52, Kyle Corbin 48, Johann Jeremiah 47, Joshua Bishop 6-78) & 395-8 in 108 overs (Johann Jeremiah 107, Shaqkere Parris 56, Damel Evelyn 47, Romario Greaves 38*, Kieran Powell 35, Kelvin Pitman 3-70 Jediah Blades 2-49).

West Indies Academy 316 all out in 79.2 overs (Teddy Bishop 99, Mbeki Joseph 65, Chemar Holder 4-81) & 6-1 in 3.2 overs.