Preserving the art of storytelling

The world is universally enriched by storytelling traditions, although the practice and the art of telling stories in communities among the world population are under threat. It is partly for this reason that World Storytelling Day was officially adopted and gradually became an annual celebration on March 21 in countless countries across the globe since the 1990s. This was pushed by associations of storytellers starting in Scandinavia and quickly becoming international. It is the day when the world’s people are expected to tell stories to each other to rekindle and perpetuate the endangered art of storytelling.

Stories are told in all societies in various forms as entertainment, and owe their origins and development to strategies of survival among primitive societies. Although today we tend to associate stories only with entertainment, the practice of storytelling was for eons as vital to mankind as life itself. That is why it exists in all societies and developed along with the evolution of man; the development of the human brain, of societies, in primitive religion, the rise of language, mythology and oral literature.