‘Asking For It’ exhibition confronts sexual assault and victim-blaming

A powerful and thought-provoking exhibition titled “Asking For It” opened its doors at the Umana Yana on Tuesday, marking the commencement of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Guyana. Hosted by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security in collaboration with the Imperial House, the exhibition aims to dismantle harmful societal narratives surrounding sexual violence and amplify the voices of survivors. Sexual Assault Awareness Month is being observed under the theme “Building Connected Communities.” Statistics reveal that Guyana records an average of 300 sexual assault cases monthly, with over 70 percent of victims being children and individuals under 18. Less than ten percent of cases result in convictions.

The “Asking For It” exhibition is open to the public until April 7th, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily at the Umana Yana. Organizers urge the public to visit the exhibition and participate in critical conversations aimed at fostering a safer society for all.

The exhibition features the harrowing experiences of sexual assault survivors, ranging in age from 4 to 40, displayed on large placards. Alongside their stories, visitors can witness the powerful symbolism of outfits worn by the survivors at the time of their assaults. This striking juxtaposition directly challenges the pervasive and damaging myth that a victim’s clothing or behaviour can somehow provoke or excuse sexual violence.