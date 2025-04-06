Carl E Hazlewood: Infinite Passage

This exhibition is a partially site-specific project that considers the historical origins of the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center building. The former train station embodies the idea of movement, which Carl E Hazlewood calls “an inescapable part of our existence,” specifically as it relates to the movement of enslaved Africans from the continent of Africa to the Americas.
Infinite Passage contains a diverse body of artwork: drawing, painting, and site-specific works. The exhibition positions Hazlewood’s artwork as conceptual guide and a form of inquiry, focusing on ideas of landscape, the aforementioned movement, the trickster figure of African diaspora folklore known as Anansi, and seeing paintings as constructions.