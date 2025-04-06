Remarkable chess games: Fischer vs Bryne

Over time the column will aspire to publish the ten most remarkable chess games ever played. Grandmaster experts have tested these games. Every serious chess player should be familiar with these games, replaying them over and over again. One of the games is International Master Donald Byrne vs Grandmaster Bobby Fischer, at the Rosenwald Tournament in New York, in 1956. The opening of the game was the Grunfeld Defence.

At the age of 13, Fischer announced to the chess playing world that he had arrived. Playing the black pieces Fischer’s 11… Na4!! and 17… Be6!! constituted two exclamation marks. They decimated the entire White position.