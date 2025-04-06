Commemorating Stanley Greaves’ 90th birthday (Part 13)

Introduction

In commemoration of the renowned artist Stanley Greaves’ 90 birthday, the Sunday Stabroek will be featuring images of some of his artwork accompanied by poems written by him. This week’s painting NAILS, 1984, is accompanied by a note from Mr Greaves and the poem.

PAINTING

NAILS, 1984, Acrylics, 38” h. x 30 1/2” w.

My parents were from the working class and my father John found jobs on the waterfront. Because he made things at home he sometimes brought home materials like wood, rope, metal strips and nails of different sizes obtained from wooden crates. Most of the nails were bent which I had to straighten. This I sometimes did on rainy days when I stayed home from going to school at Sacred Heart R.C known as Main Street School. I used a thick flat piece of metal to straighten nails which rebounded high a few times near my eye level so I changed to a piece of wood which was safer. To this day I never throw away bent nails. In the painting bent nails are contrasted by an abstract arrangement of straight areas representing wood beams. Even stronger contrasts are seen in the “U” shape nail and the looped one. The painting, done in memory of my Father John, is in my collection.

POEM

POEMS AND I (2004)

Will poems ever cease

to be connected with “I”.

Although someone ssid.

“Msn is not the centre of the universe ‘

self is always at the centre

of things we seem to know,

yet knows not itself.

Despite many poems

I do not understand

why visions need words

and words so many poems.

I can however see

why self, as conscious “I”

always need help

from patient poems.