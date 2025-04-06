The US, China and Guyana’s borders

Venezuela’s aggression towards Guyana now poses an existential threat to Guyana’s survival as a nation state. If Essequibo is taken over by Venezuela, Guyana becomes a rump state with its western border on the eastern bank of the Essequibo River. Guyana will have no mineral wealth, a large portion of its rich agricultural land lost and flailing on the international scene trying to dislodge Venezuela from two-thirds of our territory. The Guyanese people of Essequibo and in Regions 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9 will be living under the boots of the Venezuelan occupying army subject to suppression, imprisonment, torture and death.

Venezuela’s decades of aggression against Guyana, began with the seizure of Guyana’s half of Ankoko Island in 1966, mere months after the signing of the Geneva Agreement. Countless acts of aggression since then have now reached the stage where a bridge has been built from Venezuela to Ankoko, military installations and infrastructure constructed and military personnel in large numbers deployed – demonstrating clear aggressive intent. An ‘organic’ law has been passed incorporating Essequibo as Venezuela’s 24th state of ‘Guayana Esequiba.’ Elections for a Governor and other officials are due to be held on May 25. In March a Venezuelan military vessel entered Guyana maritime space and threatened Guyana’s vessels. As in the past, Guyana’s steadfast partners, Caricom and the Commonwealth, criticized the incursion and supported Guyana’s sovereignty. Guyana continues to work towards the expansion of its diplomatic efforts.