Fashion festival invites designers, models, and creatives to participate

The inaugural Origins: Guyana Fashion Festival, a three-day event that aims to celebrate innovation, heritage, and the future of fashion in the country, is set for May 2-4 at the Railway Courtyard in Georgetown.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, it is inviting designers, models, and creatives to apply to participate. A press release said the event offers emerging and established talent a “high-profile platform to shine on a national and global stage”.

“Designers – Showcase your vision. This is an exceptional opportunity to present your collections on one of the most exciting stages in the fashion industry. Designers from all categories are welcome: contemporary wear, evening wear, menswear, womenswear, cocktail and casual wear, cultural and traditional wear, accessories, jewelry, costume design, avant-garde, and more,” a statement said recently. “Present your collection of cohesive looks and be part of a professionally curated show with full production support.”