Guyana and the Wider World

Trump Administration’s motifs and policy and their United Nations counter narrative

By

Introduction

Thus far, in my somewhat lengthy presentation of the Trump Administration’s voluminous Executive Orders on oil and gas, I have cited, verbatim, a random sample of these Orders. Alongside this, I have also identified a sample of motifs, which are seemingly guiding these efforts; for example, unfettered markets for oil and gas, flooding the zone with de-regulation efforts and initiatives, as well as relying on shock and awe as a policy communication tactic.

Here I advance the proposition that, for analytical purposes, I am allowed to treat such particular motifs as constituting a subset of a major policy driver or logic. In this instance, I term this driver/logic as it is commonly stated in the notion of drill baby, drill.

