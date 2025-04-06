Trump Administration’s motifs and policy and their United Nations counter narrative

Introduction

Thus far, in my somewhat lengthy presentation of the Trump Administration’s voluminous Executive Orders on oil and gas, I have cited, verbatim, a random sample of these Orders. Alongside this, I have also identified a sample of motifs, which are seemingly guiding these efforts; for example, unfettered markets for oil and gas, flooding the zone with de-regulation efforts and initiatives, as well as relying on shock and awe as a policy communication tactic.

Here I advance the proposition that, for analytical purposes, I am allowed to treat such particular motifs as constituting a subset of a major policy driver or logic. In this instance, I term this driver/logic as it is commonly stated in the notion of drill baby, drill.