Modernising Traffic Enforcement: A look at the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2024

By Chevy Devonish and Frances Carryl

The Government of Guyana (GoG) recently announced its automated e-ticketing system. This new system is supported by new legislation passed just last year. Today, we will examine several key features of this new law.

In May 2024, the government introduced the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2024. The Amendment aims to modernise traffic enforcement and enhance accountability through stricter regulations and technological advancements. This column will examine the key offences outlined in the legislation, the operation of the electronic enforcement system, the prosecution and payment procedures, and the option for payment instead of prosecution. A clear understanding of these measures will help road users recognise their responsibilities and obligations under the law.