Local destination company promises ‘trip of a lifetime’

Global Tours and Travel, also known as GlobalTT-Guyana, is a journey and destination company that seeks to provide end-to-end travel logistics solutions to Guyanese travellers and the expatriate community living and working in the country who are eager to embark on leisure travel abroad.

Chief Executive Officer of GlobalTT-Guyana Waynewright Orderson emphasised the importance of trust in travel planning, noting that when booking a holiday, travellers prefer to spend their money with a company that they can trust – one that offers expertise on destinations, optimal travel times, and the best itineraries, while providing unwavering support throughout the journey.

“Whether travellers seek an adventurous week in Cancun, Mexico, filled with rafting, ziplining, and beach relaxation, or a two-week exploration of Du-bai’s iconic Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and vibrant shopping scene, our expert tour operators ensure confidence and deliver the trip of a lifetime,” Orderson expressed in an interview with Stabroek Weekend.