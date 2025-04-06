LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)

The Lucas Stock Index rose 0.505 percent on the sale of 23,593 shares during the final period of trading in March 2025. Six stocks traded during the period with two Climbers and one Tumbler having an impact on the market value. The Climbers enabled the market to gain about G$3.4B in value.

The stock price of Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) rose 6.129 percent on the sale of 4,100 shares while the stock price of Sterling Products Limited (SPL) rose 0.925 percent on the sale of 400 shares. In contrast, the stock price of Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) fell 0.067 percent on the sale of 77 shares.

In the meanwhile, the stock prices of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL), Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 175; 17,521 and 1,320 shares respectively.

The LSI closed at 1,364.360.