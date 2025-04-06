Empty ideas meet empty characters in ‘Black Bag’

“Black Bag” is the kind of spy thriller that is more talkative than action-based. It is the kind of glossily shot film featuring pristine clothing, where costume designer Ellen Mirojnick, in collaboration with Simon Holloway and the British luxury goods brand Dunhill, enhances these not-quite-lifelike characters with the kind of sleek apparel you would find in magazines. Accented performers purr their lines in varying stages of adroitness as if the verbal battles they are partaking in are both the most essential things in their lives, and casually unimportant as they float off the tongue. The kind of film where a polygraph test is done, questions like “Is it true that you like toast?” are asked, and where the zinger on a joke asks a character to unclench their sphincter. It might all be leading somewhere if the artificiality were a comment on something within the lifeblood of the film, where a married couple (both members of the Secret Intelligence Service, also known as MI6) find their marriage, and the relationships of their colleagues, under the microscope when a leak occurs at work. Except, the too-satisfied cadence of the dramatic turns in “Black Bag” feels more inert than enticing.