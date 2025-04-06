Struggle is real for family grappling with life following mom’s incarceration

By Telesha Ramnarine

A feud between two young mothers in Queenstown Village, Essequibo Coast, which led to a fight in which both of them were wounded, has temporarily cost three children, including one with a disability, the presence of their mom in the home. Runda Emmanuel was recently jailed for three months.

The children’s father, Troy Gentle, who is also disabled – he has no left arm – has not been able to work on his farm since Emmanuel was jailed. So far, he said, he has been depending on the little savings he has in the bank to run the home.

Their 12-year-old daughter, who has health problems associated with her brain and spine that rendered her bedridden from birth, is now his sole responsibility, and a challenging one at that. He said she has not been responding well to being fed since her mother was imprisoned, as Emmanuel had always fed her since she was born.