Try This: Pan Chicken

When the weekend rolls around, there are certain things we cook, like chicken. Roasted, curried, stewed, stuffed, fried, steamed or dropped into a pot of soup, chicken is a go-to ingredient for the weekend meal, particularly Sunday lunch or Sunday dinner.

Growing up, for us it was baked chicken, for some it curried chicken or chicken soup. For family friends here in Barbados, it is roast chicken. And just like the holidays, when we are looking for different ways to cook familiar dishes and ingredients, at the weekend we scratch our heads thinking of ways to cook the bird. We try seasoning it with different herb or spice pastes, marinades and dry seasoning blends. We cook the chicken whole, halved, quartered, cut into large or small pieces depending on how we want to cook and serve it.

The cooking method employed allows you to taste and experience the meat of chicken in different ways.