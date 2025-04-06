Overwhelmed by violence, underwhelmed by the response

Even if you tried to avoid the videos there is absolutely no way one could have missed the commentary surrounding video footage of Kenesha Vaughn in her last moments desperately fighting for her life as her toddler stood completely shaken in the background that somehow found its way onto social media earlier this week.

Where does one start, having viewed something so heart wrenching and emotionally overwhelming? Perhaps a better question is how do we even start to have conversations about our culture of violence that seems so heavily ingrained in all aspects of our society; not treating this as an isolated case but rather a symptom of a societal failure? How do we even begin to address the rottenness in our society as we witness such grotesque displays of lack of empathy for the family and friends of Kenesha having to relive their worst nightmare over and over as they scroll their social media feeds.