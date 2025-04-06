Speaking out against domestic violence

Worldwide, violence against women remains a huge problem and the systems in place to protect our sisters continue to fail them. What has changed, however, is more and more women are speaking about their abuse. This, I believe, not only helps to peel away the bandage on the scourge, but it also helps to empower other women to make a decision to walk away and seek help.

Today I share the experience of a sister in Fiji posted on Facebook, which heartbreakingly, reminds us of the brutal experiences of sisters.

“I never thought I would be in this position, but after everything I’ve been through, I refuse to stay silent. I want to share my story — not for pity, but to warn others and to finally speak my truth and because some people are too comfortable.

“I was in a relationship with [name of man] and during that time, I experienced physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.