Why is NICIL still in existence, and how accountable has it been over the years?

I was initially very reluctant to comment on the below-mentioned matter involving the Mohameds. I do not know the younger Mohamed and I have not met him. I met his father once, and he reminded me that we played cricket together in the early 1970s in games involving the Muslim Youth Organisation and the Gandhi Youth Organisation. Readers may wish to note that my comment must not be viewed as a statement of defence of the Mohameds.

I am aware that the United States Government has imposed sanctions on the Mohameds for alleged money laundering and tax evasion, both of which are criminal offences under Guyana’s laws. The Government was correct to seek out information from the U.S. Authorities in relation to the allegations to ascertain whether the Mohameds were in violation of our laws. However, what appears disconcerting is the Guyana authorities’ decision to cancel all licences granted to the Mohameds to operate their businesses, without first following due process and the rule of law. If indeed they are found to be in violation of our laws, the Mohameds should be charged, and if found guilty then and only then action should be taken against them, not before. As it is, the authorities have placed the cart before the horse! Now that the information requested has been provided, we await further developments in the matter.