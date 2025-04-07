Ali urges support for PPP/C in Region Three, plugging development and achievements

President Irfaan Ali yesterday engaged with a crowd at Belle West, West Bank Demerara, in Region Three delivering an address aimed at galvanising support for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) ahead of the 2025 general elections. He touched on various topics, including the government’s handling of infrastructure projects and its commitment to improving the lives of Guyanese.

Ali also addressed the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) failed attempt to seize the vehicles of businessman Azruddin Mohamed on Saturday, stating, “The GRA made it very clear that there is something called post audit and they made it clear that our international partner and technical agency working with them and they have a duty when information comes before them to act in the interest of the rule of law and the country.” He emphasized the right to legal recourse, asserting, “We don’t deny anyone their rights. You can go to court and challenge it. How is that victimization by the government? But it suits a particular narrative.”