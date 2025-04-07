Centenarian Kwayana calls on Guyanese to join him in one-day fast for a better nation

Political icon Eusi Kwayana, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, has made a call to Guyanese to join him in a one day fast for a better nation.

“As you know, in my political activity, I have gone on hunger strikes; fasting, for various causes and reasons. Right in the Caribbean we used that weapon to draw attention and public conscience to abuses of public life,” the elder statesman said in his address at the birthday celebration to honour him, in Buxton on Saturday.

“… Tonight, after long deep consideration I must challenge people in Guyana, who listen and are concerned about themselves and the future, I challenge them now about naming a piece of activity that they can do or join me, as I can do it and what I am talking about is … a short one day fast; a hunger strike for a maximum time of one day,” he added.