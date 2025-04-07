‘Everything is $1,000’: Sky-high prices ground progress in Jawalla

Residents of Jawalla, Upper Mazaruni are facing an unprecedented cost-of-living crisis, as prices for everyday necessities have soared to astronomical levels. From basic groceries to essential construction materials, villagers report paying multiples of what their counterparts in other regions, including the capital, would expect. The dire situation, exacerbated by limited infrastructure and the high cost of air transport, is hindering development and placing immense pressure on the community.
During a recent discussion with Stabroek News, community members voiced their concerns. “Everything is $1,000. It’s more than $1,000,” one resident lamented. The staggering prices extend to essential items for children, with reports of a single pair of boots costing between $5,000 and $6,000.