GRA’s breach of confidentiality in Mohameds’ case questionable – Goolsarran

Former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran has questioned the Guyana Revenue Authority’s (GRA) action in breaching its legal confidentiality requirements in the release of tax information on the Mohameds, when it did not do the same for extractive entities, as was lamented by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

Goolsarran is also perplexed about the rationale of local authorities in cancelling all licences to the businesses owned by Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed without the right of due process under the law.

“… The GRA has reportedly released information that the Mohameds are indebted to the government in the sum of over $900 million for a number of high-end vehicles imported some four years ago. If this is indeed so, how did the GRA allow this to happen in the first place?” he questioned in his Accountability column published today.