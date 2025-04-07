How the Cost of Living is affecting people – Part 122

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in La Union, Hoff van Aurich and Zorg en Vlygt on the Essequibo Coast about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Oma Persaud

Oma Persaud, a 40-year-old self-employed resident of La Union: “The cost of living is affecting me because the price for everything gone up at the supermarkets and markets. My husband works while I sell items online. I’m a family of six including my three children and my father-in-law. Financially, the cost of living is kind of hard for my husband and I because right now, we have three children…one going Anna Regina secondary school and the youngest attends the Queen’s College. Every month we have to send money for the youngest one to travel because she stays by relatives on the West Coast and travel to Georgetown to go to school. The cost for groceries is expensive now because those are things we have to buy every day. We plant as much as we can and that helps us a lot. But still, we have to buy other basic grocery items. The cost for everything gone up. A couple months back, a 5 gallon bottle oil cost $5,000/$6000/$9000; now, the bottle of oil cost $12,000. Before, a bag of garlic at the supermarket cost $2,300; recently, the same bag of garlic cost $7000/$9,000 in the supermarket. I think everybody should pay their bridge toll to go over the Demerara Harbour Bridge, but the government should reduce prices for food items.”