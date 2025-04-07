Police, BIT host heavy-duty machinery training for 30 ranks

As part of its commitment to build the skill set of its personnel and improve operational competencies and effectiveness of service delivery, the Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force, in partnership with the Board of Industrial Training (BIT), recently launched a six-week heavy-duty machinery training Programme.

According to a Guyana Police Force (GPF) release, the six-week programme, themed, “Enhancing Capacity to Meet Future Demands in a Rapidly Evolving Environment”, is a key component of the Guyana Police Force’s Strategic Pillars 2022-2026. It was officially launched by Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton at the Officers Training Centre, Eve Leary, Georgetown, will see 30 police ranks undergo theoretical sessions with practical support at locations across the country.

The training will equip ranks with the competencies to operate heavy-duty machinery and enhance efficiency and safety in the Force.