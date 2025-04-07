Providence barber loses two vehicles to arson

Two vehicles belonging to Victor Singh, a barber of Providence, East Bank Demerara, were destroyed by fire early yesterday morning after an unknown person threw lit objects under them.

CCTV footage from the area, which was viewed by this newspaper, revealed one person exiting a black tinted vehicle, lighting an object and throwing it under one of the vehicles, which immediately caught on fire. The person then escaped.

Stabroek News understands that Singh has been the barber for Azurddin and Nazar Mohammed for over 20 years.