In Trinidad: One inmate killed in deadly gang clash at Maximum Security Prison

(Trinidad Guardian) Violence broke out at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca yesterday, resulting in the death of one inmate and injuries to two others. Authorities have confirmed the incident was a gang-related altercation involving improvised weapons. The T&T Police Service confirmed the inmate was stabbed to death during the clash. He was later identified as Brent Baptiste.

A formal statement from the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service described the incident as a “fracas” involving inmates affiliated with rival gangs. The confrontation escalated quickly, with improvised weapons reportedly being used. The incident occurred inside the prison compound, which houses some of the country’s most high-risk inmates. It is the largest and most secure correctional facility in T&T.

Prison authorities said the Emergency Response Unit was activated and responded promptly, restoring order and containing the situation within a short time. Video recordings that circulated on social media appeared to show inmates chasing one individual and attempting to assault him. In another clip, a group of inmates appeared to seize a man and carry him away. The videos, which have not been officially verified, have drawn public attention and raised questions about the circulation of recording devices within the prison.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons, Carlos Corraspe said the deceased inmate’s next of kin had been notified, and condolences were extended on behalf of the Prison Service. He added that two other inmates required further medical treatment, and no injuries were reported among prison staff.

Corraspe said security protocols had been reviewed and reinforced across all correctional institutions following the incident. “The institution is back to a state of normalcy,” he said in a statement released Saturday afternoon. The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, including personnel from the Criminal Investigation Department and the Homicide Bureau of Investigation, responded to the incident and are conducting investigations.

Members of the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Guard and Emergency Branch also responded and remained on-site to assist with maintaining security.

In a statement yesterday, Deputy Police Commissioner Suzette Martin said a full-scale investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the violence, and those responsible will be held accountable. “This is a deeply troubling incident. The safety and security of the Trinidad and Tobago prison is a matter of national concern, and we are working closely with the Prison Service to prevent any recurrence. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased and all those affected.”

She said additional police officers remain on site as the investigation continues, while the prison remains on lockdown. Prison officials have not provided details on how weapons may have been obtained or whether any additional inmates may face disciplinary or criminal charges as a result of the incident.

Gonzales: I am satisfied that the matter is under full control

When contacted by Guardian Media, National Security Minister Marvin Gonzales said, “Having spoken to both Police Commissioner and the Commis-sioner of Prisons, I am satisfied that the matter is under full control by both the Prisons and the TTPS.”

Prison Officers Association: We are severely understaffed

Commenting on this latest incident, Prison Officers Association president Gerard Gordon lamented that the service is “severely understaffed.” He said the complaints of officers continue to be ignored as it related to manpower, infrastructure, and a lack of equipment and training.

“We want to do the best we can but are severely hindered,” he said.

On Wednesday, a loaded gun was discovered at the MSP during a police exercise. After the exercise, conducted between 12 noon and 7.30 pm, officers recovered one 9 mm pistol with seven rounds of 9 mm ammunition, seven cell phones, and ten improvised weapons.