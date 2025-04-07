The absence of policy frameworks across key sectors in our country has become a disturbing hallmark of governmental negligence. Specifically addressing the lack of completed policies from the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport – No Cultural Policy and No Preservation of Archeological and Historical Sites Policy – these gaps in leadership are not only disheartening but indicative of a far-reaching disregard for the nation’s cultural integrity and future.

The President’s pledge to present the Cultural Policy document by the first quarter of 2025 now seems increasingly empty, as we inch closer to CARIFESTA, less than five months away, with little to no sign of tangible progress. It is a grim reality when the government seems content to let one of the most significant cultural events in the region slip by without what seems to be proper

preparation or vision.

Destruction of culture is the precursor to other breakdowns.

Culture, the bedrock of any thriving society, is a critical component that connects many aspects of human life – language, customs, food, knowledge, morality and discipline. These elements are deeply interwoven and cannot exist in isolation. When any one of these foundational principles is ignored or neglected, the very fabric of a society begins to erode.

Culture, as defined in political science, encompasses the values, customs, beliefs, and artifacts that define a society. It is a broad term, one that touches upon every aspect of human existence. Could we truly survive without the problem-solving skills that are ingrained in our cultural practices?

Could we function without the artifacts of modern life – our technology, our language, our means of communication? Culture isn’t merely an abstract concept; it is the very structure that supports our daily lives and interactions.

In the realm of nationhood, nationalism is often seen as a direct extension of cultural unity. While nationalism can carry negative connotations, such as promoting separatism or self-supremacy, it is also an essential tool for state-building. It is a unifying force that binds a population to its governance, promoting a shared sense of identity and purpose. Without

culture, nationalism cannot thrive, and without nationalism, the cohesion

necessary for a nation’s stability falters.

Nationalism, when wielded responsibly, can lead to the preservation of cultural identity, a safeguarding of traditions, and a sense of pride in the nation’s accomplishments. Culture, in turn, plays a crucial role in shaping that identity. The people of a nation rely on their culture to provide a sense of belonging, a common value around which they can rally. It offers ideals, goals, and a source of hope in the face of adversity.

The absence of a cultural policy means the erosion of these vital functions.

It also speaks volumes about the priorities of those in power. By failing to address the fundamental need for a structured, supported, and protected cultural landscape, the government sends a clear message that culture is secondary – an afterthought in the grand scheme of national development.

The global discourse surrounding culture is also concerning. As we approach

international forums like the Summit of the Future and COP29, we see culture’s role in sustainable development increasingly marginalized. The recent changes to the Pact for the Future – where culture, initially proposed as an independent goal, was relegated to a mere supporting role – mirror the domestic neglect of cultural policies. This reflects a troubling trend where culture is not seen as an essential pillar of development but as a tool to serve broader, often economic, agendas. This disregard for culture’s unique and irreplaceable contribution to society undermines the integrity of the sustainability discourse.

What is clear in this scenario is not a lack of awareness of culture’s importance, but rather a deliberate exclusion of culture from high-level political agendas. Whether due to political manoeuvring, a lack of consensus, or ignorance, culture continues to be treated as an afterthought. This ongoing marginalization leaves countries without the necessary frameworks to nurture and protect their cultural heritage, leading to the emasculation of their identities.

The tragic irony is that by overlooking culture, we risk losing the very foundation that could unite us in the face of future challenges. Without policies that safeguard and promote cultural expression, we are left vulnerable to the erosion of our national identity. And with every passing day, the promise of a vibrant, united, and culturally rich nation slips further from our grasp.

As we move forward, we must ask: How long will we continue to neglect the very essence of our being? The government must act swiftly, not only to address these policy gaps but to recognize that without culture, each strain that makes this nation what it is comes under pressure. Let the failure to act now be a wake-up call – a reminder that true progress cannot happen without first acknowledging and nurturing the cultural bedrock that holds our nation together.