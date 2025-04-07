Coalition negotiations have degenerated risking a genuine “big tent” coalition

Dear Editor,

As a sitting member of the opposition and a committed servant of the people of Guyana, I feel compelled to speak to this very important issue and express my deep concern regarding the trajectory of the ongoing “negotiations” within the political “coalition.” What should have been a transformative moment, a coming together of minds, ideas and forces to offer the Guyanese people a credible, united alternative has instead deteriorated into a contest marked by distrust, egoism, selfishness and an absence of political maturity.

Too often, these engagements have strayed from the foundational tenets of negotiation: mutual respect, trust, principled compromise, and a collective sense of purpose. What I observe, regrettably, is not a coalition in pursuit of national advancement, but factions vying for dominance, guided less by strategic foresight and more by historically rooted grievances, personal ambitions, and perceived entitlements, and division of the hopeful electoral victory cake. In such an atmosphere, progress becomes elusive and unity a distant ideal.

The parties involved must be honest with themselves: neither side has the inalienable right to bully, marginalize, or dictate terms to the other in a fullsome way, if the aim is the really have a chance at partnership.

The strength of any political coalition lies not in coercion or superiority but in collaboration, understanding, and shared vision for the country in all sectors and ultimately for the people. When political discourse is reduced to public posturing and private maneuvering, they alienate not only each other but the very people they claim to represent.

Moreover, the absence of a truly inclusive approach has weakened the efforts. If the parties are to build a genuine “big tent” coalition, they must create space for voices beyond the immediate circles. They must demonstrate to the public that their alliance is not merely transactional or opportunistic but rooted in a sincere desire to build a national movement capable of governing responsibly and inclusively.

This moment demands a level of maturity and statesmanship that transcends party lines and personal legacies. It requires leaders who are willing to relinquish self-interest in favour of national interest who recognize what is needed to further the development of our people and country.

Let me be frank and direct in saying what some may not want to accept and that is, the ruling party enjoys many advantages, popular leadership nationally, considerable financial and institutional resources, and command over influential platforms, including large sections of the media. To challenge such an apparatus, the only viable path is real unity grounded in credibility, coherence, and clarity of purpose. Without that, the opposition will continue to falter and, in doing so, betray the very citizens who want to offer betterment in every regard.

The call, therefore, must be for a consensus candidate either from the PNCR or one who enjoys the confidence of the said party in concert with its partners in my humble view. One who can or is perceived to transcend factional loyalties and embodies a genuine commitment to national renewal. Such a figure must be selected not through backroom deals or public ultimatums but through an inclusive, transparent process that reflects the will of the collective body and the aspirations of the Guyanese people.

I say this not out of cynicism, but out of being pragmatic and honest. Some still are hopeful that the parties can still rise above this moment of dysfunction. Hope that they can conduct themselves with the dignity and purpose that leadership demands. Hope that they can place country before self and position.

Guyana deserves better. The people of this country, resilient, patient, and ever-hopeful, deserve an opposition that works for them, not for its own survival or aggrandizement. History will judge all involved not by their press releases or political maneuverings, but by those involved having the ability to come together, to rise to the occasion, ready and prepared to be in the big league and to offer a vision of governance rooted in service, integrity, selflessness and unity.

The time for gamesmanship has passed. The time for leadership is now. The luxury of this limited time behooves genuine and selfless leadership.

Sincerely,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira.MP