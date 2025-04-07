Counterfeit monies are in circulation

Dear Editor,
Counterfeit money is stirring in Guyana. I detected this twice in my business while doing transaction with customers. Therefore, I urge business owners to check their money properly before collecting from customers. Please check for distinguishing marks or features that the real currency should have such as the thousand dollar ($1000) which has a macaw when placed close to light. This feature distinguishes the real from fake. The counterfeit money ranges from five hundred ($500) to the bigger notes. Counterfeit money can cause nothing but a loss to business and is a crime. Please report to the police if you suspect you were handed counterfeit money immediately. Counterfeiting is the illegal reproduction of money, products, or services with the intent to deceive.
Sincerely,
Amanda Sawh