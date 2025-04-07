Professor Hintzen’s analysis will be useful for Guyana as it navigates volatile world order

Dear Editor,

Persons who have either read or lived through the events that shape the world today would recognise there is a consistent pattern that has quenched the thirst of greed, imperialism, slavery and colonialism. The attitude and beliefs remain intact today.

Methods are sophisticated but generally the victims with a few exceptions are the same. This generation of Guyanese has an opportunity to break themselves free from the mental chains that have made us second class players on the world stage, unable to benefit from the generosity of the Creator. Less than a million people, natural resources, that can support many millions and no natural disasters, hurricanes, earthquakes and flooding.

The key to breaking these chains that have and continue to hold us back is a lack of understanding of the complex international circumstances. To break these formidable chains, we require at the helm, our ship-of-state, men and women of vision and courage to take on the big ones. We remember David with his slingshot who slew and humbled the giant Goliath.

As a start, I recommend as necessary reading, in the column – In the Diaspora (Stabroek News), March 31, 2025, titled “American Oligarchy and the Myth of Development,” written by a Guyanese, Professor Emeritus Percy. C. Hintzen from the University of California Berkeley.

I beg, I plead that all of our leaders, political, religious, social and youth read this article, digest it together, and I stress together, and set Guyana on the road to glory, goodness, prosperity and peace. Our leaders must recognise that every issue has two sides and as a people, we are like a rudderless ship unless we are knowledgeable of both sides of our story.

The profound analysis by Professor Hintzen is therefore useful as Guyana navigates this exciting and perhaps dangerous world in which we live.

Sincerely,

Hamilton Green

Elder